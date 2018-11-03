English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australian Man Found Hanging from Tree in Bodh Gaya, Suicide Note Found
The deceased has been identified as Heath Allan (33), a resident of Westmead, a suburb of Sydney in Australia.
Gaya: The body of an Australian citizen was found hanging from a tree in Bodh Gaya town of Bihar's Gaya district on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Heath Allan (33), a resident of Westmead, a suburb of Sydney in Australia, City Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.
The body was found on Saturday morning when some local residents noticed it while passing through Rajapur area, and informed the police. A police officer said that a suicide note was found that mentions a phone number and a request that Heath's sister be informed about the death.
The body has been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya for post-mortem, he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
