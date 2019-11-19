Take the pledge to vote

Australian Tourist Thrashed in Karnataka Village for 'Misbehaving' With Women

The tourist, aged about 35, was allegedly in an intoxicated state when he was found misbehaving with women at Konkanakoppa village on Monday night.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
Australian Tourist Thrashed in Karnataka Village for 'Misbehaving' With Women
Bengaluru: An Australian national was thrashed by villagers near Badami in Bagalkot district for allegedly misbehaving with a local woman, police said.

The tourist, aged about 35, was allegedly in an intoxicated state when he was found misbehaving with women at Konkanakoppa village on Monday night, they said.

The villagers then thrashed him by tying him to an electricity post, the police said.

The foreigner Williams K James from Melbourne is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

James was said to be on a visit to Badami, a historical tourist destination in Karnataka after which he travelled to the Konkanakoppa, about 15 km from where the incident occurred.

A case has been registered and investigation was on, the police said adding that they would question once the foreigner recovers.

