Author, Ex-Legal Adviser and India’s Hope: Meet the Judge Who'll Decide Kulbhushan Jadhav's Fate Today

New Delhi: President of the International Court of Justice Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will read out the verdict of the top international court in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at 6.30 pm (IST) on Wednesday in a public sitting at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Earlier this month, the court had announced that Yusuf, who was appointed as president of the ICJ on February 6, 2018, will read the decision on July 17.

The judge has been a member of the ICJ since February 6, 2009 and served as its vice- president for three years starting from February 6, 2015.

The Somalia-born judge has previously worked as a Legal Adviser and Director of the Office of International Standards and Legal Affairs at the UNESCO, serving from March 2001 to January 2009.

Yusuf is also the founder and General Editor of the African Yearbook of International Law, a scholarly publication dedicated to the study, development and dissemination of international law in Africa as a whole. He is also one of the founders of the African Foundation for International Law, as well as the chairperson of its Executive Committee.

In addition, Yusuf has authored several books and numerous articles on various aspects of international law as well as penned articles and op-ed pieces in newspapers on current Northeast African and Somali affairs.​

The Case:

On April 10, 2017, Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death in a field general court-martial after a three-and-a-half month secret trial by Pakistan. Jadhav is accused of espionage and his alleged links to India’s external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Jadhav, who was arrested on March 3, 2016, was sentenced to death on charges that he was dealing with Balochistan freedom fighters. Three years after his arrest, the alleged Indian spy will learn his fate on Wednesday, with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) set to announce its verdict in a case that has once again pitted India against Pakistan in the global arena.