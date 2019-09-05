Author and Playwright Kiran Nagarkar Passes Away at 77 in Mumbai
Nagarkar worked as an academic, journalist, screenplay writer, and in the advertising industry.
Kiran Nagarkar. (Image: Twitter/@AnuragANK)
New Delhi: Renowned novelist and playwright Kiran Nagarkar died in Mumbai on Thursday evening. He was 77. Earlier this week, he suffered a massive brain hemorrhage, Scroll.in reported.
Nagarkar, who was born in Mumbai in 1942, published his first novel, 'Saat Sakkam Trechalis', in Marathi in 1974.
Besides seven novels in English, Nagarkar’s latest, 'The Arsonist', was published this year.
Nagarkar worked as an academic, journalist, screenplay writer, and in the advertising industry. His works include 'God’s Little Soldier' (2006), 'The Extras' (2012), 'Rest in Peace' (2015), and 'Bedtime Stories'.
Nagarkar was one of the many personalities who were accused of harassment, when the wave of #MeToo allegations hit the country in October last year. Three women journalists on social media had accused him of making unwelcome physical contact with them.
