Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Author of Coronavirus Novel Pledges Proceeds to PM-Cares Fund

Set on the backdrop of the raging Covid-19 outbreak, the book, 'Plagued: A Pandemic Survivor Story', is a story about human courage and hope.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Author of Coronavirus Novel Pledges Proceeds to PM-Cares Fund
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on coronavirus epidemic. (PTI)

New Delhi: The author of a new novel based on the coronavirus pandemic will donate all of its proceeds to the PM-Cares fund.

Set on the backdrop of the raging Covid-19 outbreak, the book, "Plagued: A Pandemic Survivor Story", is a story about human courage and hope. It is written by entrepreneur and author Anirudh Arun.

"Through this book, I have attempted to capture the journey of various societies during the global pandemic. Further, we have also used contemporary reality and recent developments in geopolitics to predict future outcomes in multiple horizons.

"I pledge to contribute all earnings from the sales of this book to the PM-Cares Fund. 'Plagued' is dedicated to all healthcare workers on the front-line, our soldiers in the war against the virus. I urge one and all to stay home, read more and save lives," said Arun, who last wrote "The Steadfast Tin Soldier?" in 2013.

Touted to be the "first-ever" novel on the pandemic, according to Arun, the 81-page self-published book follows the life of Ved, a software engineer in Silicon Valley who returns to India, and his friends in China and the US, who are each facing the pandemic in different ways.

A compelling portrait of friends -- separated by borders but united in their suffering -- it also claims to paint a vivid picture of "the impact of the virus on economies, professions, politics and the idea of the world itself".

"In the book, the pandemic sets the backdrop for a strange new world, where people work from their homes, are constantly online, and filled simultaneously with fear, revulsion and hope,� he added.

The book, priced at Rs 149, is only available in e-book format on Amazon Kindle.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,270,052

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,783,948

    +4,205

  • Cured/Discharged

    404,939

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,957

    +178
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres