Authorities Begin Scaling Down of Delhi's Nizamuddin Basti Containment Zone

The authorities on Sunday began scaling down of Nizamuddin Basti containment zone that was set up after several cases of COVID-19 were reported from there in wake of the gathering at Tablighi Jamat headquarters in the area in March.

The area was under containment for the last 70 days after south east district administration declared it a containment zone on March 30 to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

An order issued by south east district magistrate Harleen Kaur on Sunday said health authorities have recommended scaling down of Nizamuddin Basti since no new COVID-19 case was detected in the last 28 days.

The last COVID-19 patient from the zone was a woman who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 12. No new case was reported in past 28 days, said the order.

As per health ministry guidelines, containment operations in a so designated zone are scaled down if no secondary laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 is reported from there for at least four weeks after the last confirmed case is isolated and all her/his contacts traced.

A containment zone is barricaded and sealed prohibiting all entry and exit. Essential services are provided to people living in the zone by the officials through select suppliers.

Now, the local police and district administration team will maintain strict vigil to ensure minimum movement, the order stated. The sub divisional magistrate (Defence Colony) will keep a watch over the area for next 14 days.

Social distancing will be maintained and masks will be used by those living in the area, it said.

The area became a major COVID-19 hotspot after a number of Jamat members tested positive for coronavirus following the religious gathering in mid March at the headquarters of the outfit in the area.