Authorities Discuss Stricter Restrictions to Curb Sudden of Covid-19 Cases In Poll-bound Benga

Kolkata: The alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in poll-bound West Bengal has forced the authorities to come up with strict restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

State chief secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay on Monday met all district magistrates to discuss ways to put a stop to the increasing number of cases and later held a video conference with district governors from across the state and discussed various protocols at length.

Bandhopadhyay advised people to stick to the coronavirus guidelines. “Covid-19 is on the rise, so be cautious. Casualties are increasing in some areas. Voting will begin soon, so we must be prepared,” he stated.

At the same time, he suggested that the border areas be sealed off and surveillance be increased if necessary. He directed Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and West Midnapore to pay special attention to the border areas before the election. All things related to Covid-19 have already reached the seats where the fourth round of voting will take place, the Secretary for Small and Cottage Industries said in the virtual meeting.

The districts have also been instructed to stock adequate oxygen cylinders.

The state recorded at least 383 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with Kolkata recording the highest number (125). According to the state’s health department, the total active cases stand at 5,80,999 with 368 new cases on Monday, and the number of total deaths stands to 10,310.

In the last 24 hours, 422 people were found infected with the coronavirus. Three people succumbed to the infection, with a significant low recovery rate. As per the state government hospital’s report, only 295 people returned home from coronary heart disease in the last 24 hours, making the state’s recovery rate 97.62 percent.