Authorities' Laxity Or Crowd's Fault? What Led to The Collapse of Century-old Morbi Bridge

Built in 1877 over the Machchhu River in Gujarat’s Morbi town, a famous suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday evening in which as many as 135 people were killed and 170 others rescued. The rescue operation is still on in the river by the armed forces, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other agencies.

According to the Gujarat government’s official website, the suspension bridge, an “engineering marvel”, was 1.25 meters wide and spans 233 meters on the river connecting Darbargadh Palace and Lakhdhirji Engineering College.

The bridge was kept shut for seven months for renovation work and it was reopened to the public on October 26, four days before the unfortunate incident. It has been alleged that the company which carried out the repair work opened it without getting a fitness certificate.

A police officer said on Monday that technical and structural flaws and some maintenance issues were prima facie responsible for the Morbi bridge collapse. Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav had told reporters that the police will take help from forensic experts and structural engineers to probe all aspects related to it. “Our preliminary investigation has revealed that technical and structural flaws, including (lack of) certification as well as some maintenance issues, were responsible for the tragedy,” he said.

An investigation has already begun as to what led to the collapse of the British-era suspension bridge. As several claims are doing the rounds, let’s take a look at some possible reasons that led to this tragedy:

1. Technical reasons

Saptadip Sarkar, a structural engineer working with Delhi-based Engineers India Limited, told news agency PTI, “The deck of the suspension bridge, which bears the weight of the people walking on it in addition to its own weight, is held in place by the means of vertical suspenders which are made from ductile material and subjected to tension.”

“These suspenders are then connected to the main cable which is also ductile and subjected to tension. The main cable, which spans between the points connected by the bridge and is intermediately supported by vertical main column piers, has two functions. The first is to support the vertical suspenders and the second is to maintain the verticality of the piers,” he said. Overall, the weight of the deck, including the traffic of people, is transferred to the ground through the vertical piers, which are in compression, explained Sarkar.

When asked at what points is such a type of bridge the most vulnerable, he said, “To begin with, the main cable, suspenders and the points at which the suspenders connect to the bridge deck are all vulnerable to failure.” “In fact, the main cable requires the most attention in terms of regular checks and maintenance over the service period of the bridge. The reason for this being the fatigue load that it is continuously subjected to during its service,” he said. Fatigue load refers to continuously subjecting a material to some force until it develops a crack.

2. Maintenance

Morbi-based clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the bridge for 15 years and charge tickets in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 15 for its use, as per documents of the municipality assessed on Monday.

The firm had claimed on October 26 that it had roped in experts for the repair work, adding that the material used was built as per specifications by “specialised firms”. After the completion of the renovation, the bridge was thrown open for the public on October 26 by Oreva Group’s Jaysukh Patel and his family in the presence of the media.

Post the collapse, Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandipsinh Zala had claimed the corporate house had not acquired any clearance certificate from the civic body before inaugurating the bridge. “The hanging bridge was handed over to Oreva Group for renovation by Morbi municipality. It was not in use for over six months due to repair work. On October 26, the company inaugurated it without informing us. They did not acquire any clearance certificate from us before reopening the bridge for the public,” Zala had said late Sunday evening.

As per documents, the Morbi civic body had entered into an “agreement” with Oreva Group in March this year to maintain and operate the bridge. The agreement laid down that it was the private group’s responsibility to incur the entire cost to repair the bridge and throw it open for the public after “proper renovation”, which would take nearly “8 to 12 months”. The agreement also stated the corporate entity will be responsible for the “management” of the bridge, such as O&M, providing security, cleanliness, maintenance, payment collection and deployment of required staff at the bridge for 15 years, that is till 2037.

Morbi municipality had agreed the company can collect Rs 15 from adults and Rs 10 from children below the age of 12 as entry tickets for the first year, with a Rs 2 hike every subsequent year, as per the agreement.

After the renovated bridge was inaugurated on October 26, Oreva Group’s Jaysukh Patel informed the media that his group had spent Rs 2 crore on the renovation. “This 150-year-old bridge has been handed over to us by Morbi Municipality for 15 years for maintenance, operations and security. We spent Rs 2 crore on the total renovation. We had roped in experts for the repair work and the material used in the bridge was made by specialised firms as per our specifications,” Patel had said.

As per the FIR, the bridge collapsed “from the middle” on the evening of October 30 when nearly 250 to 300 persons were on it.

3. Crowd’s Fault?

The CCTV footage of the incident has revealed that people standing on the narrow bridge fell into the river after one of the two main suspension cables suddenly snapped. The video shows some people standing on the bridge deliberately and vigorously shake it. A few moments later, the bridge is seen collapsing.

The bridge, which had been newly renovated and opened on October 26, saw a huge surge of tourists on Sunday evening and allegedly snapped as it could not handle the weight. Several eyewitnesses confirmed to News18 that a group of young men were shaking the bridge intentionally, allegedly checking the “fitness” of the bridge.

Speaking to reporters, Ahmedabad resident Vijay Goswami said that he and his family members had visited the suspension bridge on Sunday afternoon. But they returned halfway through the bridge out of fear after some youths from the crowd started shaking it. Since he felt this act could prove dangerous, he and his family returned without proceeding further on the bridge.

Goswami said he had also alerted the bridge staff about the dangerous actions, “but they were indifferent.” Furthermore, the bridge was overloaded. While the bridge held a capacity for 150-200 people, at least 600 tickets had been issued yesterday, as per sources.

Other Updates

On Tuesday, Gujarat cabinet minister Trivedi said, “The kin of all the deceased have already been paid a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each as announced by the Gujarat government. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be deposited soon into their bank accounts through DBT (direct bank transfer).”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Morbi on Tuesday to meet the injured persons at the Morbi Civil Hospital and visited the bridge to understand how the tragedy unfolded.

#MorbiBridgeCollapse | Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches the incident site in Morbi, Gujarat, while the search and rescue operation is underway in the Machchhu river. Death toll in the incident stands at 135 so far. pic.twitter.com/apg6x7L8uT — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Police have so far arrested nine persons, including four from the Morbi-based Oreva Group that was managing the suspension bridge, and filed a case against firms tasked with the maintenance and operation of the British-era structure.

The clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years and charge tickets in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 15 for its use, as per documents of the municipality.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here