Authorities Order Closure of 2 Delhi Markets Over Violation of Covid Norms

Authorities have ordered the closure of two markets in Delhi from 4 pm on Saturday till 10 am on Sunday due to the violation of COVID-19 guidelines, according to an official order. The order was issued on Friday by the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Karawal Nagar.

Sonia Vihar Pusta 4 1/2 Shani Market Block-E and Johripur Shani Market Road, Karawal Nagar are ordered to remain closed from 4 pm on January 1 till 10 am on January 2 or till further orders, whichever is earlier, the order stated. It was found that Covid containment guidelines were being "contravened" in these two markets, which could cause "super-spreading" of the coronavirus, it said.

These restrictions are applicable to all shops, except those dealing in essential goods and services, it added. Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,716 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since May 21, and the positivity rate mounted to 3.64 per cent, according to health department data.

Saturday's tally of coronavirus cases was 51 per cent higher than that of Friday. The national capital also recorded one death due to the viral disease, the data stated.

Stringent curbs have been put in place in Delhi as part of the Graded Response Action Plan for COVID-19 to check the spread of the disease.

