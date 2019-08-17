Authorities Reclaim Encroached Land Worth Rs 650 Crore in Noida

Noida (UP): Over 13 hectares of land approximately worth Rs 650 crore was cleared of encroachment and reclaimed by the Noida Authority on Saturday, officials said.

The Noida Authority-notified land is in Sorkha Zahidabad village in Sector 117 and was freed during a joint operation by the Authority, the City Magistrate and the police, they said.

"An anti-encroachment drive is being carried out against land mafia here during which 1,30,683 sq metre (13 hectare) encroached land, worth Rs 650 crore was reclaimed," a Noida Authority spokesperson said.

"About 180 shanties, three mobile towers, etc had come up on the encroached land besides 30 pucca shops including car garages, liquor shops, and nurseries," the spokesperson said.

The Noida Authority, in a statement, said it has approached police to file an FIR against the key people who had encroached the land and take necessary action against them.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari directed the officials concerned to request the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration to get these people booked as "land mafia" and ensure action against them accordingly, it said.

She also called for an inquiry over the land encroachment and warned of strict action against any authority official if found involved in the matter.

