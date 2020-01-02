Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Authorities Reject Passport Request of Two Sisters in Ambala because They 'Looked Like Nepalis'

The sisters later complained to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence who then directed the Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma to look into the matter.

News18.com

Updated:January 2, 2020, 12:53 PM IST
Authorities Reject Passport Request of Two Sisters in Ambala because They 'Looked Like Nepalis'
Image for representation.

Ambala: In a bizarre incident in Haryana’s Ambala, two sisters were denied passports at the regional passport office in Chandigarh on Wednesday because of their appearance and were asked questions on their nationality.

The officials rejected the passport applications of the duo because they ‘looked like Nepali citizens’, the Indian Express reported.

The two sisters, Santosh and Sushma, had approached the office for the issuance of passports and had submitted the required documents to the interviewing authority. However, the application was rejected on the basis of their appearance.

The sisters later complained to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence who then directed the Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma to look into the matter.

The DC later ordered the officials to cross-check the facts before rejecting the request. The passports were prepared after the DC's intervention.

