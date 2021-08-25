Authorities Revise Death Toll In Tennessee Flooding To 18

Waverly (US) (AP) Authorities have revised the confirmed death toll from flooding in rural Tennessee over the weekend to 18 people from as high as 22, saying the miscount was an honest mistake. Waverly police Chief Grant Gillespie said at a news conference Tuesday that the issue was that some people who were in the emergency room and died of natural causes were added to the count. Gillespie said John and Jane Doe victims twice were not crossed off the list once they were identified.

He said authorities slowed down the process and had detectives follow up on each case and confirm the numbers. He said the totals now line up with what the state has tallied. Just an honest mistake, and I hope everybody understands that, Gillespie said. It’s still a tremendous loss of life. I hope that number doesn’t grow.

Three people are still on the list of those missing who witnesses said they saw in the water, he said. (AP) .

