Autistic Indian Student in UAE Achieves Dreams with Exceptional Memory

Born weighing about 1 kg, Ramakrishnan was kept in an incubator for months and underwent multiple surgeries. He was diagnosed as autistic before turning two years.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 2:30 PM IST
Autistic Indian Student in UAE Achieves Dreams with Exceptional Memory
Dubai: A 19-year-old autistic Indian in the UAE, who was deemed unfit for normal school, has brought accolades with his exceptional memory power, a media report said on Sunday.

Rohithparithi Ramakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, can tell the day of any past or future date in a matter of seconds, Khaleej Times reported.

Born weighing about 1 kg, Ramakrishnan was kept in an incubator for months and underwent multiple surgeries. He was diagnosed as autistic before turning two years, the report said.

"He is a miracle baby. He was deemed unfit for normal school as he was hyperactive. Our doctor suggested putting him in special schools," Malini, the mother of Ramakrishnan, was quoted as saying.

However, later the parents of Ramakrishnan realised that he had unique talents. "He used to hum songs that he listened on TV. He never committed mistakes in mathematics," Malini said.

In 2018, Ramakrishnan cleared Class 10 exam held by National Institute of Open Schooling under the Indian government.

To check his memory power, Ramakrishnan was asked 10 such posers of years and dates, to which he replied all correctly, the paper reported.

Ramakrishnan has also won electronic keyboard competitions held by various groups and associations and, that too, in general category. "He can reproduce any kind of music after hearing it twice or thrice. He remembers and chants more than 40 shlokas in Sanskrit from (Hindu religious text) Bhagavad Gita," Malini said.

