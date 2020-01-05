Autistic Indian Student in UAE Achieves Dreams with Exceptional Memory
Born weighing about 1 kg, Ramakrishnan was kept in an incubator for months and underwent multiple surgeries. He was diagnosed as autistic before turning two years.
Image for representation.
Dubai: A 19-year-old autistic Indian in the UAE, who was deemed unfit for normal school, has brought accolades with his exceptional memory power, a media report said on Sunday.
Rohithparithi Ramakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, can tell the day of any past or future date in a matter of seconds, Khaleej Times reported.
Born weighing about 1 kg, Ramakrishnan was kept in an incubator for months and underwent multiple surgeries. He was diagnosed as autistic before turning two years, the report said.
"He is a miracle baby. He was deemed unfit for normal school as he was hyperactive. Our doctor suggested putting him in special schools," Malini, the mother of Ramakrishnan, was quoted as saying.
However, later the parents of Ramakrishnan realised that he had unique talents. "He used to hum songs that he listened on TV. He never committed mistakes in mathematics," Malini said.
In 2018, Ramakrishnan cleared Class 10 exam held by National Institute of Open Schooling under the Indian government.
To check his memory power, Ramakrishnan was asked 10 such posers of years and dates, to which he replied all correctly, the paper reported.
Ramakrishnan has also won electronic keyboard competitions held by various groups and associations and, that too, in general category. "He can reproduce any kind of music after hearing it twice or thrice. He remembers and chants more than 40 shlokas in Sanskrit from (Hindu religious text) Bhagavad Gita," Malini said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur Dislikes Attention from Paparazzi
- Vichhoda Book Review: Harinder Sikka’s Exploration of Tender Love Beneath Tough Exteriors
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020
- Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Officially Announced: Specifications, Features and More