Autistic Pride Day 2020: Date, Significance and Quotes

Autistic Pride Day is observed on June 18. The main aim of marking this day is to create awareness about autism among people. Each year various organisations conduct different types of events in order to educate people about autism. The day is represented by a rainbow infinity symbol. This symbol basically represents the infinite possibilities that autistic people have.

According to data by the World Health Organisation, one out of 160 children is autistic. Autism is basically a development disorder that affects an individual’s ability to interact and communicate. The disorder has a direct impact on a person's nervous system and overall affects the emotional, social and physical health of the person.

Technically, there is no way to cure Autism but regular therapies can help in general. The first Autistic Pride Day was celebrated in Brazil in the year 2005. The day was organised by an organisation named Aspies for Freedom (AFF). The people who started this were autistic themselves.

In order to sensitise people around you about the day you can send them these quotes:

It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a child with autism to raise the consciousness of the village. Happy Autistic Pride Day.

Autism... offers a chance for us to glimpse an awe-filled vision of the world that might otherwise pass us by. Happy Autistic Pride Day 2020.

What makes a child gifted and talented may not always be good grades in school, but a different way of looking at the world and learning. Celebrate the difference, make sure you bring a smile to an autistic individual’s face.

Think of it: a disability is usually defined in terms of what is missing . . . But autism . . . is as much about what is abundant as what is missing, an over-expression of the very traits that make our species unique. Happy Autistic Pride Day 2020

There is no cure for being human. Celebrate the human in them. Happy Autistic Pride Day.