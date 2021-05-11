‘Auto-Ambulance’ Services Launched for Covid-19 Patients in UP's Lucknow

As the second wave of Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc, an auto-ambulance service has been launched in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. This service will be free of cost for coronavirus-infected patients and available round-the-clock.

The service has been started in collaboration with Three Wheeler Auto Union at the initiative of the Spread Smile organisation. Helpline numbers have also been issued for the service and those in need can avail of the service by calling on 7307574739, 9956899866 and 9415756308.

According to Spread Smile, the auto-rickshaws engaged in this service are loaded with oxygen cylinders, drivers will be wearing PPE kits, sanitisers will be available in the auto. Patients can also avail online doctor consultation. These auto ambulances can be called anytime by calling on the emergency numbers issued by the association.

The three-wheeler auto union started the free auto ambulance service due to the shortage of ambulances and arbitrary fares.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited HAL Covid Care Hospital set up under HAL’s Corporate Social Responsibility at the Haj House in Lucknow and appreciated the facilities and services provided for the Covid-19 patients in a short period. The 255-bedded Covid-19 Care Hospital handed over to the State authorities by HAL is now open to patients. This facility includes 130 beds with oxygen support, 100 with High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) and 25 with ventilators.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh seems to be decreasing somewhat. In the last 24 hours, 20,463 fresh cases along with 306 deaths have been reported. The number of active cases has reduced to 2,16,057, which is quite less in comparison to the situation that prevailed around a week back. In the last 24 hours in the capital, 29,358 have been discharged from the hospital.

Lucknow has reported 1,154 fresh cases along with 23 fatalities in the last 24 hours while 3,229 patients have gone home after being discharged.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here