'Auto Destruct': Explosives to Vehicle, Mangaluru Blast Has Uncanny Similarities to Coimbatore Attack, Sources to News18

From execution to planning, the Karnataka police probing Saturday’s Mangaluru cooker blast in an autorickshaw have found several similarities to the October 23 Coimbatore cylinder blast.

The driver and the passenger suffered injuries after the blast in the moving vehicle near Nagori in Kankanady town police station limits. Karnataka investigating agencies found a burnt pressure cooker laden with explosive material, along with parts of a gas burner, in the autorickshaw. The cooker also had a set of burnt batteries attached to it, which the investigators suspect could have been a timer or ignition device. The police are now sure that the low-intensity explosion was intended to create panic in the coastal city and the passenger is the top suspect.

Police sources told News18 that they have uncovered important evidence at the site that points towards the possibility of a similar or the same terror group being involved in both Coimbatore and Mangaluru blasts. “The explosive material found at the site and the use of a moving vehicle for the projectiles or shrapnels to spread to a larger area and cause more damage are uncanny similarities to the recent Coimbatore attack. Our detailed investigation will reveal more,” a senior police officer who did not want to be named told News18.

Karnataka’s Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood confirmed that the Mangaluru blast was “an act of terror”. He said the police strongly suspected the autorickshaw passenger to be directly involved in the blast because he was travelling with a false Aadhaar card and was in possession of explosive material. The card found on the suspect bore the name ‘Premraj Hutagi’. Hutagi, a railway employee from who lost his Aadhaar card a while ago. He applied for a new one. He said he did not know his old one could have been misused like this.

‘ACT OF TERROR’

“The suspect had a stolen identity with him and was found to be carrying explosives in the cooker. His intentions were clearly not good and we do not doubt that it was not an accidental explosion. That is why we called it an act of terror,” DGP Sood told this reporter.

The suspect passenger suffered 40% burns and is undergoing treatment. The Aadhaar card he was carrying was fake. “The suspect possibly intended to carry out the blast somewhere else. With his present injuries, he is unable to speak. We are providing treatment to him and we will know more once he is in a position to answer questions by our interrogators,” Sood added.

WHAT HAPPENED IN COIMBATORE?

Less than a month ago, on October 23, a day before Diwali, a Maruti 800 car carrying an LPG cylinder laden with explosives exploded in front of Sangameswar Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Investigations revealed that the blast was a terror plot being executed by the main accused, Jamesha Mubin, who died in the explosion. Later, several low-intensive explosives used in making country bombs were recovered from Mubin’s house.

‘SUSPECT TRAVELLED TO COIMBATORE’

When asked about the possible links, Sood said that his team has pulled out extensive data on the movement of the Mangaluru blast suspect in the past few months.

“It is a fact that he has travelled extensively in the areas that we have concerns. We will be able to share more once we have established his true identity and links to any possible terror groups,” the top cop said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also indicated that the suspect had gone to several places, including Coimbatore, which the police suspect could have been part of the planning for the Mangaluru terror act.

THE SIMILARITIES

The route that was taken was similar to the Tamil Nadu incident. After boarding the auto from Nagori, the driver was asked to go towards the Durga Parmeshwari Temple in Kankanady. “Mubin, the deceased and main accused in the Coimbatore blast, was also headed towards a temple and these parallels are being thoroughly investigated,” a senior official close to the investigations said.

Mubin hit a speed-breaker en route Sangameswar Temple, causing the gas cylinder to blast and ignite the explosives. The self-assembled bomb exploded even before he could reach the temple and a major loss of lives was averted by sheer luck, a senior TN police source had earlier told News18.

Links to banned organizations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Al Ummah, and communication with the sleeper terror cells operating in Mangaluru, a hotbed of terror, are also being probed. The Tamil Nadu police, before handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had found Mubin to be a self-trained ‘jihadi’. The absence of a handler indicated he could have been a lone wolf.

“We are probing whether the suspect in this explosion had links to any existing terror cells or was another lone wolf,” said another senior officer close to the investigation of this case.

Gopal Hosur, former Karnataka IGP and intelligence and terror expert, said prima facie the Mangaluru attack looked like a preparation for a larger terror attack. He also said the bomb was crudely made, which could point to an inexperienced sleeper cell.

“It could be a dry run. The Karnataka police will be able to unearth the module as they have been quick to gather vital evidence from the scene of the crime,” Hosur said.

