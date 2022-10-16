Auto Driver Arrested for Taking His 3-Wheeler on Mumbai Station Platform | WATCH

An auto driver was arrested in Mumbai after he took his 3-wheeler on Kurla local train station platform. A video of the incident went viral earlier this month, which grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Many enjoyed the clip, many criticized the authorities for not giving two hoots about the incident.

Apart from his arrest, the auto-rickshaw was also seized from the driver. Many social media users had tagged the Police force and brought their notice to the video. Following this, the authorities swung into action. The accused was produced in court and was punished (under relevant sections of the Railway Act) for riding the transport on the local train platform, an ANI report said on Sunday.

To all concerned: In regards to this incident, the Railway Officials called right now to inform that this auto driver had entered the platform on Oct 12, and he was presented in Court, which fined him ₹500 & he was released.

pic.twitter.com/19lrRpSvsC — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) October 16, 2022

According to Railway Police Force Mumbai Division, the incident took place on October 12. The auto driver took the 3-wheeler on the west side of Kalyan and Bridge at the Kurla station, police said.

They added, “After seizing the auto-rickshaw and bringing the auto driver to RPF post-Kurla, a case was registered against him under CR No.1305/22 U/S 159 RA and the accused was arrested on 12/10/2022 by Hon’ble 35th Court of CSMT was presented before him and punished.”

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here