Auto Driver, His Aides Abduct and Sexually Assault Pharmacy Student in Telangana

A pharmacy student was rescued by the Telangana police after she was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by an auto driver and his aides, ANI reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rakshita K Murthy said the police were able to trace her since her phone was switched on.

"Around 6:29 pm, we received a 'Dial 100' call at the Keesara Police Station stating that a girl from that colony was kidnapped. So immediately we formed teams of different officers of nearby police stations. We took the phone number of the girl from her parents, her phone was on, we began tracing. Then around 7:50 pm, we were able to trace her at Gatkesar and shifted her to a hospital in Medipally," Murthy was quoted by ANI as saying.

The girl told the police that she was on her way home in an auto when the driver of the rickshaw she was in drove past her stop at high speed. They changed vehicle a little further away and pushed her in a van where they hit her and then carried her to Gatkesar Railway track and then to Anojiguda.

"The girl stated that while she was heading towards her house when she boarded a seven-seater auto. Two other passengers boarded the auto at Rampally Chowrasta. They then got down and next stop was her stop. But then the auto driver went at very high speed and then at Yamanpet, there was a person waiting with a van, then they left the auto there and took her in the van and hit her a little. They took her to Gatkesar Railway track and more two persons came there. By then, they got a call that the police is on alert, as we were patrolling by tracking her location. They then took her to the outskirts in Anojiguda under Gatkesar limits and ran away from there after abandoning her," Murthy added.

Doctor Sowjanya Reddy, who treated the survivor, said, "She had injuries on her head and legs and was sexually assaulted by the people who kidnapped her. Currently, she is out of danger."