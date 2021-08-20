Auto Driver Rescues Crying Child From Bengal Station, Hands Him Over To Police

A nine-year-old child who was lost near the Canning railway station in West Bengal was taken safely to a police station by an auto driver. Canning is a suburban railway station, around 50 km from Kolkata.

The incident took place on Thursday. Around 9 pm, a nine-year-old child was seen getting off at the Canning station from the Sealdah-Canning Staff Special Train. After seeing that it was late in the night and the population in the station was sparse, he sat down on the pavement and started crying. Fortunately, an auto driver named Bapi Biswas noticed the child.

The child told him that his name is Raja Das and he was scared because he did not know where his parents were. After hearing his story, Biswas was in a dilemma. Unsure of what to do, he took the child straight to the Canning police station and handed him over to the police officials who were present.

The police took good care of the child. After a while, he had his dinner and fell asleep. In the morning, the Canning Police contacted the child helpline and got to know that the child’s parents are Vishnu and Lakshmi Das.

According to reports, about a week ago, the parents had left the child with Pintu Naskar, their landlord. Unable to contact his parents, Pintu Naskar took the child to the Piyali rail station and put him on the Canning local train.

Canning police have handed the child over to child protection services. Police said the child will be kept in a shelter for abandoned and orphaned children, till the time his parents are found.

Bunty Mukherjee, one of the members of Canning ChildLine, said, “The child will be kept at a shelter for the time being. If his parents or other family members can be located, then he will be handed over to them.” The police are currently looking for any clues on the whereabouts of the kid’s parents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here