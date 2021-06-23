Auto Driver’s Son Now Flying Officer in IAF, Only Person From Andhra, Telangana to Achieve Feat in 2021

Visakhapatnam: A youth from the Vizag district of Andhra Pradesh has made his parents proud by bagging the top post in Indian Air Force. Gopinath is only the person to become a flying officer in the Indian Air Force-IAF from two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As his father, an auto-driver, worked hard to give him better education and encouraged him, Gopinath proved his mettle. He was appointed as flying officer in the IAF and shouldered the responsibility in a graduate program at Dubdigal Air Force Academy recently.

A resident of Arilova in SIG Nagar in Vizag, this young man has achieved something great and worth appreciation for. His father Suribabu has been an auto-driver for the past 25 years.

“My parents took every pain and faced all difficulties to give me a good education and for a better career,” Gopinath said.

“I wanted to do something they would feel proud of. I worked hard and put in persistent efforts to achieve this,” he added.

Earlier, Suribabu was ready to take an education loan in the Bank to pursue an engineering course, Gopinath denied it and opted for a common degree and then prepared for IAF and achieved his goal. Intending to join the Indian Army as his grandfather was in, Gopinath joined IAF as an Air Man.

After completing his graduate degree and master’s degree by distance mode from Andhra University, Gopinath got promoted as a cryptographer in the IAF. He focused on achieving the next level and worked hard.

His dream of achieving the post of flying officer became a reality only after qualifying in the Staff Selection Commission examinations.

His family members and people in the neighbourhood are happy with the achievement. His sister Gauri told News18 that they all watched a live program of Gopinath taking over as a flying officer in IAF and are very proud of him.

