1-min read

Auto Rickshaw Driver's Quick-thinking Helps Woman Deliver Baby Inside Vehicle in Kota

The woman and her husband had taken the autorickshaw on Wednesday afternoon to go to hospital when she developed severe labour pain.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
Auto Rickshaw Driver's Quick-thinking Helps Woman Deliver Baby Inside Vehicle in Kota
Representational Image.

Kota An auto driver here came to the rescue of a woman in labour, helping her deliver the baby and then rushing her to hospital.

Puja Mehawar (25) and her husband Sunil Mehawar had taken Ibrahim's autorickshaw on Wednesday afternoon to go to hospital.

But she developed severe labour pains before they reached there. Overcome by this, the husband passed out, according to the auto driver.

Ibrahim immediately called for help from women living closeby, who helped Puja deliver a girl child inside the vehicle itself by covering it on both sides for privacy.

The baby was wrapped in a jacket and auto driver rushed the couple along with the newborn to a nearby ESI hospital.

The medical staff there reportedly refused to admit them in the emergency ward but relented only after Ibrahim pleaded with them.

The following day, Sunil arrived at the Kota auto union office and garlanded the auto driver thanking him for the timely action.

"I am thankful for Ibrahim who saved my wife as I was unconscious at the time," Sunil said, adding that the mother and the baby are in good health.

On the occasion, auto union president Anis Raen and secretary Bhupendra Saxena announced a fixed deposit of Rs 5,100 for the newborn girl, who has not been named yet.

