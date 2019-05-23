English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Autonomous District Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Autonomous District MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Autonomous District MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Autonomous District is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Barak Valley region of Assam in North East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 59%. The estimated literacy level of Autonomous District is 70.77%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Biren Singh Engti of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 24,095 votes which was 4.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.23% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 5 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Biren Singh Engti of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the ASDC candidate by a margin of 74,548 votes which was 15.49% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.11% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Autonomous District was: Biren Singh Engti (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 3,59,058 men, 3,43,172 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Autonomous District Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Autonomous District is: 26 93.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: स्वशासी जिला-असम, असम (Hindi); স্বশাসিত জেলা-অসম, অসম (Bengali); स्वशासी जिला-आसम, आसाम (Marathi); સ્વાયત્ત જીલ્લો, આસામ (Gujarati); தன்னாட்சி மாவட்டம், அசாம் (Tamil); స్వయం ప్రతిపత్తి జిల్లా, అసోం (Telugu); ಸ್ವಾಯತ್ತ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ഓട്ടോണമസ് ജില്ല, അസം (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Horen Sing Bey
BJP
Horen Sing Bey
LEADING
In 2009, Biren Singh Engti of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the ASDC candidate by a margin of 74,548 votes which was 15.49% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.11% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.
Autonomous District Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Jones Ingti Kathar
ASDC
--
--
Holiram Terang
NPP
--
--
Lienkhochon
BJP
--
--
Horen Sing Bey
INC
--
--
Biren Singh Engti
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Autonomous District was: Biren Singh Engti (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 3,59,058 men, 3,43,172 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Autonomous District Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Autonomous District is: 26 93.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: स्वशासी जिला-असम, असम (Hindi); স্বশাসিত জেলা-অসম, অসম (Bengali); स्वशासी जिला-आसम, आसाम (Marathi); સ્વાયત્ત જીલ્લો, આસામ (Gujarati); தன்னாட்சி மாவட்டம், அசாம் (Tamil); స్వయం ప్రతిపత్తి జిల్లా, అసోం (Telugu); ಸ್ವಾಯತ್ತ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ഓട്ടോണമസ് ജില്ല, അസം (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results