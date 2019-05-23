Autonomous District Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Horen Sing Bey BJP Horen Sing Bey LEADING

Autonomous District is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Barak Valley region of Assam in North East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 59%. The estimated literacy level of Autonomous District is 70.77%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Biren Singh Engti of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 24,095 votes which was 4.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.23% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 5 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Biren Singh Engti of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the ASDC candidate by a margin of 74,548 votes which was 15.49% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.11% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.4% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Autonomous District was: Biren Singh Engti (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 3,59,058 men, 3,43,172 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Autonomous District is: 26 93.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: स्वशासी जिला-असम, असम (Hindi); স্বশাসিত জেলা-অসম, অসম (Bengali); स्वशासी जिला-आसम, आसाम (Marathi); સ્વાયત્ત જીલ્લો, આસામ (Gujarati); தன்னாட்சி மாவட்டம், அசாம் (Tamil); స్వయం ప్రతిపత్తి జిల్లా, అసోం (Telugu); ಸ್ವಾಯತ್ತ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ഓട്ടോണമസ് ജില്ല, അസം (Malayalam).