Autorickshaw Driver Arrested For Assaulting Army Jawan in Raigad

A 31-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating an Army Jawan in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred in Rohinjan village in Taloja on Friday evening after the driver threw out empty water bottles while driving which hit the wife of the jawan who was walking on the road, an official said. As the victim confronted the driver, he and ten other villagers attacked the jawan, he said.

Police are looking for other accused who all have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)on charges of rioting and voluntary causing hurt, the official said