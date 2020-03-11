Autorickshaw Fares in Mumbai to go Down as Maha Govt Approves 15% Discount During 'Happy Hour'

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved the implementation of "happy hour" for autorickshaws, slashing the fare prices by 15 per cent between 12 pm and 4 pm as recommended by Khatua panel, a government resolution stated.

It has, however, rejected the four-member panel's recommendation about the same for local "kaali-peeli" cabs and app-based taxis, he said.

A government resolution was issued on Monday about the approval of some clauses in the Khatua panel's report.

This decision has irked the city's autorickshaw unions, who have threatened to oppose the move and approach the government.

When contacted, officials of the state transport department were unavailable for comment on the issue.

The Khatua panel had recommended 15 per cent discount in taxi and autorickshaw fares between 12 pm and 4 pm, barring the minimum fare first 1.5 km.

"The new concept will turn lean hours to happy hours, especially for housewives and senior citizens who normally don't have a fixed schedule for their outings," the panel report stated.

The panel had also suggested the same discount for conventional "kaali-peeli" taxis and app-based cabs.

In GR, the government, however, rejected the recommendation for local taxis and app-based cabs, stating that it won't be "feasible".

Meanwhile, the autorickshaw unions expressed their displeasure at the government's move. "We are going to oppose the happy hour discount that the state government has approved," said Shashank Rao, leader

of Mumbai Autoickshaw Men's Union.

Maharashtra Rickshaw Chalak Sena's chief Rajendra Desai said no auto driver or union will accept the move.

"If needed, we will form an action committee of all the unions to fight this decision," he said.

