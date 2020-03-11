Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Autorickshaw Fares in Mumbai to go Down as Maha Govt Approves 15% Discount During 'Happy Hour'

The Khatua panel had recommended 15 per cent discount in taxi and autorickshaw fares between 12 pm and 4 pm, barring the minimum fare first 1.5 km.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Autorickshaw Fares in Mumbai to go Down as Maha Govt Approves 15% Discount During 'Happy Hour'
Image credit: Reuters (Representative)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved the implementation of "happy hour" for autorickshaws, slashing the fare prices by 15 per cent between 12 pm and 4 pm as recommended by Khatua panel, a government resolution stated.

It has, however, rejected the four-member panel's recommendation about the same for local "kaali-peeli" cabs and app-based taxis, he said.

A government resolution was issued on Monday about the approval of some clauses in the Khatua panel's report.

This decision has irked the city's autorickshaw unions, who have threatened to oppose the move and approach the government.

When contacted, officials of the state transport department were unavailable for comment on the issue.

The Khatua panel had recommended 15 per cent discount in taxi and autorickshaw fares between 12 pm and 4 pm, barring the minimum fare first 1.5 km.

"The new concept will turn lean hours to happy hours, especially for housewives and senior citizens who normally don't have a fixed schedule for their outings," the panel report stated.

The panel had also suggested the same discount for conventional "kaali-peeli" taxis and app-based cabs.

In GR, the government, however, rejected the recommendation for local taxis and app-based cabs, stating that it won't be "feasible".

Meanwhile, the autorickshaw unions expressed their displeasure at the government's move. "We are going to oppose the happy hour discount that the state government has approved," said Shashank Rao, leader

of Mumbai Autoickshaw Men's Union.

Maharashtra Rickshaw Chalak Sena's chief Rajendra Desai said no auto driver or union will accept the move.

"If needed, we will form an action committee of all the unions to fight this decision," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram