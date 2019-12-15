Avalanche feared in Higher Reaches of Himachal Pradesh, People Asked to be Cautious

Shimla: Fearing avalanche and landslides following recent snowfall and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, people and tourists have been asked to remain cautious, a senior official said.

People have been advised not to go towards avalanche prone areas in Pangi, Bharmour, Teesa and Salooni of Chamba district, Chamba Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia said.

The DC also advised people to not to go towards landslide prone areas to avoid any untoward incident.

Bhatia said PWD men and machinery have been working for opening roads for traffic which were blocked after recent snowfall and rain.

Efforts were also on to restore power supply in the areas where it had been affected due to recent bad weather, he added.

