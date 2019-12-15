Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Avalanche feared in Higher Reaches of Himachal Pradesh, People Asked to be Cautious

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia said people have been advised not to go towards avalanche prone areas in Pangi, Bharmour, Teesa and Salooni of Chamba district.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Avalanche feared in Higher Reaches of Himachal Pradesh, People Asked to be Cautious
Photo for representation.

Shimla: Fearing avalanche and landslides following recent snowfall and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, people and tourists have been asked to remain cautious, a senior official said.

People have been advised not to go towards avalanche prone areas in Pangi, Bharmour, Teesa and Salooni of Chamba district, Chamba Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia said.

The DC also advised people to not to go towards landslide prone areas to avoid any untoward incident.

Bhatia said PWD men and machinery have been working for opening roads for traffic which were blocked after recent snowfall and rain.

Efforts were also on to restore power supply in the areas where it had been affected due to recent bad weather, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram