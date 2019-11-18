8 Soliders Feared Trapped as Avalanche Hits Army Positions in Siachen, Rescue Operation Underway

New Delhi: At least eight soldiers are feared trapped after an avalanche hit Army positions in the Siachen Glacier on Monday. Officials said that rescue operation is underway by the troops.

The avalanche took place at 3:30pm in the Northern Glacier where altitude is around 18,000 feet and above. "The Army personnel hit by the avalanche were part of a patrolling party consisting eight persons and were in the northern glacier when the incident happened," officials said.

(details awaited)

