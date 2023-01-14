Avalanche Hits J&K's Sarbal, No Casualty Reported; Warning Issued for 12 Districts | WATCH

An avalanche warning has been issued for 12 districts of Jammu and Kashmir with the State Disaster Management Authority appealing to the people to avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas. This came after an avalanche hit a village in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Sarbal area in Ganderbal today. However, there was no loss of life or damage to property.

“A low-intensity avalanche has hit Sarbal area where Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) was having workshop. As reported by company officials everyone’s safe. No loss of life or property is reported. Police & SDRF monitoring situation,” police said.

#WATCH | J&K: A low-intensity avalanche has hit the Sarbal area in Ganderbal. No casualties were reported.(Video Source: Locals) https://t.co/11wu9Bv88W pic.twitter.com/AlW0a9eAQk — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district’s Sonamarg, killing two labourers.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday issued a ‘high danger’ avalanche warning for Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a ‘medium danger’ warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts, news agency PTI reported.

“Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said.

They said avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours. People have been advised to take precautions.

The developments come as Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai Kalan, the 40-period which began on December 21 and end on January 31, when the valley faces its harshest winter.

Kashmir witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall on Friday, with streets and buildings cloaked in white and the Valley remaining cut-off from the rest of the country. Air and road traffic were also affected due to snowfall.

The meteorological office said fresh feeble western disturbances are likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir from January 19 to 25. Light to moderate rain or snow is likely between January 23 and 24, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

