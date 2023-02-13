Avalanche Occurs Near Vishnuprayag Hydel Project in Uttarakhand; No Casualty

An avalanche occurred on a hill slope near the Vishnuprayag hydro electric project in Uttarakhand Sunday evening, officials said.

There was no damage to life and property, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said on Monday, adding that such avalanches are normal in the Himalayas. A mass of snow slid down the mountainside close to the 420 MW hydel project’s barrage site following the avalanche.

The barrage is close to the Badrinath National Highway and a few hundred metres down the Khiron river, which is considered one of the most dangerous tributaries of the Alaknanda river.

