Avalanche Occurs Near Vishnuprayag Hydel Project in Uttarakhand; No Casualty
Avalanche Occurs Near Vishnuprayag Hydel Project in Uttarakhand; No Casualty

PTI

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 20:24 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

A mass of snow slid down the mountainside close to the 420 MW hydel project's barrage site following the avalanche. (Reuters File)

There was no damage to life and property, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said on Monday

An avalanche occurred on a hill slope near the Vishnuprayag hydro electric project in Uttarakhand Sunday evening, officials said.

There was no damage to life and property, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said on Monday, adding that such avalanches are normal in the Himalayas. A mass of snow slid down the mountainside close to the 420 MW hydel project’s barrage site following the avalanche.

The barrage is close to the Badrinath National Highway and a few hundred metres down the Khiron river, which is considered one of the most dangerous tributaries of the Alaknanda river.

first published:February 13, 2023, 20:24 IST
last updated:February 13, 2023, 20:24 IST
