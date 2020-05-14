Avalanche Traps Soldier in North Sikkim's Lugnak La, Search Operations On

A soldier has gone missing after a team of 17-18 army personnel was hit by snow slide in the Lugnak La area of Sikkim on Thursday. Except one soldier, all trapped personnel had been rescued, said the army.

"A patrolling-cum-snow clearance party, comprising 17-18 soldiers, came under snow slide. All recovered except one soldier. Intense search is in progress," the army said.

Earlier, Lance Naik Sanjeeva Reddy, who was operating a dozer in the snowbound high-altitude areas of Sikkim, was hit by an avalanche on April 11.