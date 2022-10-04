Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Danda-2 LIVE Updates: All Trapped Mountaineers Taken Out, District Admin to Announce Casualties; 27 Injured

Live now
Avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Danda-2 LIVE Updates: A group of 29 trainee mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering were trapped in an avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, prompting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to seek the Army’s help to expedite rescue operations. Read More
Eight mountaineers were rescued by their team members and efforts are on to bring the rest to safety, Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said. An avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district trapped 29 mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering on Tuesday.
According to officials, IAF was pressed into action as soon as they received information about the avalanche. Survivors are currently being brought down to the ITBP operated helipad. READ MORE
Delhi | What we’re learning from the administration is that no one is missing. Yet to get any further updates on this: ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey
Sources have told News18 that all trapped mountaineers have been ‘taken out’ by authorities and than 27 have been reported as injured.
ITBP, NDRF, SDRF & local police started the rescue op as soon as info received. All injured & stranded will be taken to a helipad at almost 13,000 ft first from where they will be brought down to Matli helipad. Will be using ITBP hospital: ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey to ANI.
Uttarakhand | SDRF teams leave from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to rescue the trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak pic.twitter.com/kYRRgLAwwh
Many feared dead after at least 28 people were caught in an avalanche in Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand. A group of at least 170 mountaineers were training when the incident reportedly took place. SDRF teams are enroute Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to rescue the trainees trapped in the avalanche. READ MORE
The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a team of mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering have already launched rescue operations, Dhami said in a tweet. The chief minister also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over phone and sought the Army’s help in speeding up the rescue operations.
A group of 29 trainee mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering were trapped in an avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, prompting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to seek the Army’s help to expedite rescue operations. Eight mountaineers have been safely evacuated, official have said.
“Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel along with the team of NIM to rescue the trainees trapped in the avalanche in Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak at the earliest,” CM Dhami said in a tweet.
Expressing sorrow over the incident Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that he spoke with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and assessed the situation. “I have directed the IAF to launch rescue and relief operations.” “I’m praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he wrote on Twitter.
