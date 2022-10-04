Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Danda-2 LIVE Updates: All Trapped Mountaineers Taken Out, District Admin to Announce Casualties; 27 Injured

Read more

The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a team of mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering have already launched rescue operations, Dhami said in a tweet. The chief minister also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over phone and sought the Army’s help in speeding up the rescue operations.

“Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel along with the team of NIM to rescue the trainees trapped in the avalanche in Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak at the earliest,” CM Dhami said in a tweet.

Expressing sorrow over the incident Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that he spoke with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and assessed the situation. “I have directed the IAF to launch rescue and relief operations.” “I’m praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he wrote on Twitter.

