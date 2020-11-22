Avalanche Warning Issued for Higher Reaches in Jammu & Kashmir

Following the adverse weather forecast in J&K on Monday and Tuesday, authorities on Sunday issued avalanche warning for higher reaches in the Kashmir division.

An official of the Disaster Management Department said medium danger avalanche warning will remain in force during the next few days in Kupwara district while low danger avalanche warning will remain in force in Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts.

"People are advised to avoid unnecessary movement outside their homes till the warning remains in force," the official said.

Avalanches in higher reaches of J&K have become a big threat for people, especially the security forces manning the Line of Control (LoC).

Avalanches have claimed human lives in much larger numbers in recent years than they used to in the past.

Experts are blaming deforestation for the growing avalanche threat because once a mountain slope is bereft of its tree cover there is nothing to stop an avalanche once it starts rolling down the slope.