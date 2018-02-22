GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Avani Chaturvedi Becomes First Indian Woman to Fly a Fighter Jet

Three women pilots, Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh, had undergone strenuous training programme to fly fighter jets of the Indian Air Force.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2018, 6:40 PM IST
File photo of Avani Chaturvedi.
​New Delhi: Scripting history, flying officer Avani Chaturvedi has become the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft, an IAF official said.

"Chaturvedi became the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo when she flew a MiG-21 bison in her first solo flight," the official.

She undertook the sortie from IAF's Jamnagar base on Monday, he said.

Three women pilots, Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh, had undergone strenuous training programme to fly fighter jets.

They were commissioned as flying officers in July 2016, less than a year after the government decided to open the fighter stream for women on an experimental basis.

Avani Chaturvedi CV

The IAF has already selected the next batch of three women trainee pilots for the fighter stream.

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
