Average Temperature Increases By 2.9 Degree Celsius In 33 Years In Gujarat

The average temperature in Gujarat has increased by 2.9 degree Celsius in 33 years due to the impact of climate change, according to a recent study done by the state government. This increase in temperature has been found from 1986 to 2019. These estimates were made by the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC), based on the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) between 1971 and 2000.

Gujarat saw only 0.7 degrees Celsius increase in average in 34 years till 1985. The emissions generated by human activities are the main reason behind the rise in the temperature. Burning of fuel, deforestation and change in land use are the main reasons behind the rise in temperature in the state.

These details were shared by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as claimed in the SAPCC report. The report further stated that if effective measures are not taken, the temperature might increase by five degrees by the end of the century.

The report, prepared by Gujarat’s Climate Change Department in collaboration with Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) and Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, also mentioned, “Our future projections show that there is an increase in rainfall and temperature in Gujarat. By the end of the 21st century, the temperature is estimated to increase by 1.5-5 degree Celsius and the rainfall by 15% to 25%.”

The report sent out a warning message by revealing that the cold days and cold nights in Gujarat will decrease, while the number of hot days will surge. According to the SAPCC, the average temperature in Gujarat changed from 0.2 to 2.9 degrees Celsius between 1986-2019. Whereas, the change was in the range of -1.2 to 0.7 degrees Celsius between 1951 and 1985.

