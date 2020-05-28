INDIA

Pulwama-like Attack Averted in J&K as Security Forces Neutralise IED Recovered from Car, Driver Escapes

Image for Representation.

A few rounds were fired after which the driver, stated to be a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant, abandoned the vehicle and fled.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 10:12 AM IST
Srinagar: Averting a possible Pulwama-like attack, the J&K police and the bomb disposal squad of the Army on Tuesday destroyed an IED recovered from a car in Avigund Rajpora area.

Acting on a tip off that a terrorist was moving around in Pulwama area with explosives-laden Santro car, the police began hunt and intercepted the vehicle. A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also arrived at the stop.

A few rounds were fired after which the driver, stated to be a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant, abandoned the vehicle and escaped.

According to local reports, the police found explosives in a drum on the rear seat. The bomb disposal squads were called in and the car was exploded by them, while a team pf police kept a watch and evacuated people from the nearby areas.

The vehicle had a fake number plate. Some reports stated that it was the number of a scooter registered somewhere in the Kathua district of Jammu zone. The case has been handed over to the NIA.


