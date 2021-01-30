News18 Logo

Avian Influenza Scare: 119 Birds Found Dead in Maharashtra, Samples Sent for Tests

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

The 119 deaths, including of 59 poultry birds, were reported on Friday and samples have been sent for influenza tests to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Pune's Disease Investigation Section, they said.

Amid the avian influenza scare, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry department officials on Saturday said 119 birds have been found dead across the state, taking the total number of such deaths since January 8 to 19,558. The 119 deaths, including of 59 poultry birds, were reported on Friday and samples have been sent for influenza tests to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Pune's Disease Investigation Section, they said.

As per outbreak protocols, poultry birds, feed, eggs, droppings etc are being destroyed scientifically in a one- kilometre radius from infected zones, the officials added. So far, 71,883 poultry birds, 44,146 eggs and 63,339 kilograms of poultry feed have been destroyed, they informed.


