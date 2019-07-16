Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aviation Body Suspends Two SpiceJet Pilots After Plane Veered off During Landing at Kolkata Airport

In recent weeks, the watchdog has been taking strict action against individuals and entities for various violations.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
Aviation Body Suspends Two SpiceJet Pilots After Plane Veered off During Landing at Kolkata Airport
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA Tuesday suspended flying licences of two SpiceJet pilots for six months after an aircraft operated by them damaged runway edge lights during landing at Kolkata airport, a senior official said.

The incident happened on July 2 when the plane was operating Pune-Kolkata flight.

In recent weeks, the watchdog has been taking strict action against individuals and entities for various violations.

The official told PTI that flying licenses of the two pilots of SpiceJet - Aarati Gunasekaran and Saurabh Gulia - have been suspended for six months.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decision came after replies provided by them to the showcause notice were not satisfactory.

Investigation into the incident found that the aircraft touched down approximately 1,300 feet from runway threshold point, the official said.

This resulted in the plane "further veering to right of runway centerline and damaging runway edge lights," the official added.

The six-month suspension of flying licences is effective from July 2, the date when the incident took place.

A response from SpiceJet was awaited.

