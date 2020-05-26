INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Aviation Minister Revises Figures, Says 832 Domestic Flights Operated on Monday

Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Puri

It is not clear if Hardeep Singh Puri has included the international repatriation flights being operated under Vande Bharat Mission in his revised figure of 832 flights.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
Share this:

A total of 832 flights carrying 58,318 passengers operated on Monday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday, revising his earlier figures.

On Monday evening, Puri had said a total of 532 flights carrying 39,231 passengers had operated during the day.


"Airports are abuzz and passengers are back in air. 58,318 passengers flew to their destinations on 832 flights on the first day, 25th May till midnight," Puri said on Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

On Monday evening, he had said on Twitter, "From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights and 39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies."


It is not clear if Singh has included the international repatriation flights being operated under Vande Bharat Mission in his revised figure of 832 flights.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading