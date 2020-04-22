Aviation Ministry Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said an employee of the ministry who attended office on April 15 has tested positive for COVID-19.

All colleagues, who came in contact with the employee, have been asked to go into self isolation as a precaution, it said.

"An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April, 2020, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the premises," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Government of Delhi is seized of the matter. They are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling," it said.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in a tweet said, "We stand by our colleague at Ministry of Civil Aviation who has tested positive for COVID-19 and have extended all possible medical help and support."

"Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength and speedy recovery," he said.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 20,000 people in the country. More than 600 people have died due to the disease.

