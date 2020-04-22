Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Aviation Ministry Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

All colleagues, who came in contact with the employee, have been asked to go into self isolation as a precaution.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Doctors wearing protective suits are briefed before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine, to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, India, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
For representation: Doctors wearing protective suits are briefed before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine, to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a neighbourhood in India, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said an employee of the ministry who attended office on April 15 has tested positive for COVID-19.

All colleagues, who came in contact with the employee, have been asked to go into self isolation as a precaution, it said.

"An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April, 2020, has tested positive for COVID-19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the premises," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Government of Delhi is seized of the matter. They are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling," it said.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in a tweet said, "We stand by our colleague at Ministry of Civil Aviation who has tested positive for COVID-19 and have extended all possible medical help and support."

"Those in contact have also been asked to follow the laid down procedures. I wish him strength and speedy recovery," he said.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 20,000 people in the country. More than 600 people have died due to the disease.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,700,929

    +44,420*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,565,059

    +86,425*

  • Cured/Discharged

    686,634

    +34,898*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,496

    +7,107*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres