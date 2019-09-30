Aviation Regulator DGCA Suspends Licenses of 2 SpiceJet Pilots for Lapses in Safety
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the flying licences of two SpiceJet pilots for four months for lapses that led to pressurisation failure onboard a Hyderabad-Jaipur flight in June, according to a senior official. The lapses of the crew jeopardised the safety of aircraft and its occupants, as per the watchdog.
A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 plan made an air turn back due to pressurisation failure on June 14 this year.
The official noted that the crew forgot to put the "bleed switch to 'ON' position during cockpit preparation, departure briefiing and after takeoff checklist which resulted into pressurisation failure during climb".
Generally, bleed air switch is used to maintain cabin pressure.
Captain Sunil Mehta, who was commanding the plane, and Captain Vikram Singh have been suspended for four months from the date of the incident, the official added.
The DGCA found that at the time of finalising "'after takeoff checklist', Singh called out bleeds 'ON', however, bleeds were still in 'OFF' position which resulted in pressurisation failure during climb", as per an order dated September 27.
There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet.
