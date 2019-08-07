Aviation Security Agency Asks Airports to Step Up Security Post Kashmir Developments

Mumbai: Aviation security agency BCAS has asked all airports to step up security in the wake of the recent developments related to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that "civil aviation has emerged as a soft target for terrorist attacks".

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued an advisory on August 6 to the state governments, national and private airport operators, among others. Vehicles entering airports would be subjected to intensive random security checks.

Against the backdrop of the recent developments pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and additional inputs received, "civil aviation has emerged as a soft target for terrorist attacks", it said in the advisory. The probability of "unlawful interference" is more from the city side of the airport premises and terminals, it added.

"...all approaching vehicles will be subject to an intensive random security check at least one km away from the airport terminal or as per availability of space for such barriers/Naka/vehicles check points, which shall be sufficiently away from the airports", as per the advisory.

At the check points set up by the state police/airport security group, random screening will begin with immediate effect subject to certain conditions, it said. The random checks would be done for at least 10 per cent of the vehicles till August 31.

The government on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.