Avoid Certain Roads in Central Delhi on Monday Evening: Traffic Police

PTI

Last Updated: October 10, 2022, 16:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for representation. (Photo: PTI)

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police has urged commuters to avoid the route from 4.40 pm to 5.10 pm

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid certain roads in the central part of the national capital during the evening due to its special traffic arrangements.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police has urged commuters to avoid the route from 4.40 pm to 5.10 pm. “Kindly avoid Krishna Menon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Motilal Nehru Marg from 1640 hrs to 1710 hrs due to special traffic arrangements,” the traffic police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

first published:October 10, 2022, 16:55 IST
last updated:October 10, 2022, 16:55 IST