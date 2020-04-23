Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Avoid Crowding, Don't Call More Than One-Third Low Level Staff to Offices, Centre Tells All Departments

The move comes after it was noticed that more than one-third of officials/staff below deputy secretary level are being called to offices in some ministries/departments.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 6:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Avoid Crowding, Don't Call More Than One-Third Low Level Staff to Offices, Centre Tells All Departments
Image for representation (PTI)

All central government departments were on Thursday asked to ensure that more than one-third of employees, below the level of deputy secretary, were not called to offices to avoid crowding and to ensure safe social distancing norms, according to a Personnel Ministry communique.

The move comes after it was noticed that more than one-third of officials/staff below deputy secretary level are being called to offices in some ministries/departments.

"This might lead to undesirable crowding in the office jeopardising the preventive measures in place for containing the spread of COVID-19," it said.

It is reiterated that the guidelines for attendance for officers/staff at levels below deputy secretary, be strictly followed, the ministry said.

There are 48.34 lakh central government employees.

It referred to the revised guidelines related to the ongoing lockdown issued on April 15 by the Home Ministry, that provide that all officers of the level of deputy secretary and above are to function with 100 per cent attendance while 33 per cent of the remaining officers/staff are to attend offices as per requirement.

"The spirit of the guidelines is that crowding in the offices may be avoided and safe social distancing norms may be maintained," the Personnel Ministry said.

It said heads of departments (HoDs) may direct their officers/staff to attend office in staggered timings to further avoid crowding in offices/workspaces.

The Personnel Ministry had last month suggested three slots of staggered timings -- 9AM to 5.30 PM, 9.30 AM to 6 PM and 10 AM to 6.30 PM-- for the employees.

"Suitable roster may, accordingly, be drawn up by the HoD. Needless to say that officials/staff working from home on a particular day should be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times. They should attend office, if called for any exigencies of work," it said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres