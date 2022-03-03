Extend Rations, Keep White Flag: MoD Issues Dos and Don'ts for Indians Stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday evening issued a list of dos and don'ts for Indians stuck in war-torn Ukarine's Kharkiv as "potentially dangerous or difficult situations" are "to be expected" in the city. In a statement, the ministry said each designated group or squad of Indians should keep a white flag or white cloth for waving.

Conserve and share food and water, it suggested, adding that they should stay hydrated, avoid full meals and eat smaller portions to extend rations. Aerial raids, attacks by aircraft or drones, missile attacks, artillery shelling, gunfire by small arms, grenade explosions are few of the "potentially dangerous or difficult situations" that are "to be expected" in Kharkiv, the ministry said.

In the list of dos, the it said Indians stuck in Kharkiv must keep a small kit of essential items on person or at hand round the clock. "If you find yourself in an open area or field, melt snow to make water," the defence ministry added. If available, keep one large garbage bag per person to use as ground matting or cover against exposure to rain or cold or storm or during forced march or evacuation, it suggested. Organise yourselves in small groups or squads of 10 Indian students and within that "organise buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group of ten persons", it mentioned. "Your presence and whereabouts must always be known to your buddy or small group coordinator," the ministry noted.

Remain mentally strong and do not panic, it stated. According to the ministry, "potentially dangerous or difficult situations" that are "to be expected" include use of Molotov cocktails (including by local people or militia), building collapse, falling debris, internet jamming, lack of electricity or food or water, exposure to freezing temperature, psychological trauma, injuries, lack of medical support, lack of transportation and face-to-face situation with armed fighters or military personnel.

