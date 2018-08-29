Avoid Partisan Behavior, You are on Election Commission’s Radar: CEC OP Rawat to MP Officers

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat asked government officers to remain impartial while taking stock of poll preparations in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.Rawat, who met representatives of political parties, bureaucrats and senior police officers during his two-day visit to MP, told reporters he had cautioned officers that they were on the commission’s radar. Even the slightest partisan behavior would attract stringent action from the election commission, he said.The CEC was responding to a query on alleged participation of government officers in chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra.He refrained from specifying any dates for the polls but said that the commission would take into account festivals like Diwali and religious congregations such as Ijtema. He, however, maintained that the assembly polls would take place around November.On being asked about fake names in electoral rolls, he clarified that the voters’ lists were checked on various parameters and added that certain discrepancies were found and the ECI has initiated the measures to remove them.He also rubbished speculations that the EVMs were manufactured in China or Japan, saying the voting machines are produced by Bharat Electronics Limited and Electronics Corporation of India Limited.He also announced the ‘cVigil’ App, which would enable voters to record and forward poll related violations to the commission and assured immediate action on those inputs. He added that the commission was making special efforts to ensure hassle-free voting for the especially-abled voters.