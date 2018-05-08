Avoid Taking Bath, Watch Out For 'Standing Neck Hair', Says Delhi Govt's Storm Advisory

Don't take a bath, look out for standing hair on the back of the neck as an indicator of lightning. These are among a list of dos and don’ts that the Delhi government after a combined meeting with state administrators came up with.Ahead of the thunderstorm warning by the weather department, Delhi government held a joint meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi fire department, traffic police and state revenue department to issue the advisory."Avoid taking a bath or shower or running water for any purpose. This is because lightning can travel along pipes," said the advisory.Afternoon shifts of all schools in Delhi on Tuesday have been suspended as well."Hairs standing up on the back of your neck could indicate that a lightning is imminent.," added the advisory.People have been asked to stay updated with the latest weather information and warnings through media outlets. Also, citizens have been asked to avoid using metallic objects, corded telephones, running water or anything that could conduct electricity. Unplug unnecessary electrical appliances and ensure that children and animals are inside, the advisory said."Crouch down with feet together and head down to make yourself a smaller target if caught in a storm," the advisory said. The government caution asked people to keep a safe distance from trees, or unstable structures, especially ones with tin roofs or metallic sheeting. During the storm, if on a two-wheeler, seek safe shelter and avoid metal structures and or constructions with metal sheeting.The advisory cautions citizens to be prepared before, during, and after the thunderstorm. People have also been asked to stay indoors, and during lightning, close doors and windows. If caught in the storm outside, the government advises seeking a safe shelter until the storm passes.The advisory comes following an alert put out by the weather department, which predicts strong winds with a speed of 50-70 kmph.The advisory also asks people to be prepared with an emergency kit with essential items and secure their houses before the storm hits. It goes on to ask people to secure objects outside their houses and clear broken branches, which could cause possible damage or a flying hazard.However, those inside a car or bus may remain in the vehicle until the storm passes or help arrives, the advisory said. Also, park away from trees or power lines, it added. In case there's a tornado, evacuate the vehicle and seek shelter, the advisory said.The Delhi Traffic Police advised the public to avoid travelling during the storm and keep safe distance from trees. The Indian Meteorological Department said that while the impact of high-intensity winds and rain will be less tonight, the intensity is likely to increase tomorrow. The weather department, however, said the impact of the thunderstorm will be less than that of last week.Thunderstorm and dust storm severely hit parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan last week, leaving over 100 people dead. Villages around Agra saw 48 people dying and Rajasthan's Bharatpur reported 19 deaths.