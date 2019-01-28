English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Awaiting Govt Sanction to Prosecute Vanzara, Amin: CBI on Ishrat Jahan case
The special court had earlier rejected discharge applications of the two retired police officers, who were named as accused by the CBI in the 2004 alleged fake encounter of Ishrat and three others.
File photo of Ishrat Jahan.
Ahmedabad: The CBI told a special court on Monday that it is waiting for Gujarat government's sanction to prosecute retired police officers accused in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case.
The court of special CBI judge J K Pandya posted the matter for hearing on February 16 after the CBI said it is awaiting a reply from the state government on sanction to prosecute retired police officials D G Vanzara and N K Amin under section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
The court had earlier rejected discharge applications of the two retired police officers, who were named as accused by the CBI in the 2004 alleged fake encounter of Ishrat and three others.
While rejecting their discharge applications in August last year, the court had sought status from the CBI on whether sanction was sought from the state government to prosecute them so that it could proceed further with the framing of charges against the two former police officials.
The Central Bureau of Investigation had, at the time, told the court that permission was sought from the state government to prosecute the retired police officials.
Vanzara is a former deputy inspector general of police, while Amin retired as superintendent of police.
Jahan, a 19-year-old woman from Mumbra near Mumbai, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were killed in an alleged fake encounter by police on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004.
The Gujarat police had then claimed that the four had links with terrorists and had plotted to kill then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi.
The CBI, which probed the killing on the high court's order, had claimed it was a staged encounter.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The court of special CBI judge J K Pandya posted the matter for hearing on February 16 after the CBI said it is awaiting a reply from the state government on sanction to prosecute retired police officials D G Vanzara and N K Amin under section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
The court had earlier rejected discharge applications of the two retired police officers, who were named as accused by the CBI in the 2004 alleged fake encounter of Ishrat and three others.
While rejecting their discharge applications in August last year, the court had sought status from the CBI on whether sanction was sought from the state government to prosecute them so that it could proceed further with the framing of charges against the two former police officials.
The Central Bureau of Investigation had, at the time, told the court that permission was sought from the state government to prosecute the retired police officials.
Vanzara is a former deputy inspector general of police, while Amin retired as superintendent of police.
Jahan, a 19-year-old woman from Mumbra near Mumbai, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were killed in an alleged fake encounter by police on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004.
The Gujarat police had then claimed that the four had links with terrorists and had plotted to kill then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi.
The CBI, which probed the killing on the high court's order, had claimed it was a staged encounter.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister to Manikarnika Co-director Krish Jagarlamudi: Calm Down, Leave Her Alone
- Sara Ali Khan: I was Really Fat and Nerdy, the Combination Meant that I Shouldn't Be Acting
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Is Lena Headey Hinting that Cersei Lannister Will Survive Till the End?
- Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack: Get Additional 10GB Data for Free
- Realme C1 New Storage and RAM Variants Launched Starting at Rs 7,499
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results