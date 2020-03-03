English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Awaiting Surgery in Singapore Hospital, Will be Back Soon, Says Amar Singh Refuting Reports of Death

File photo of ex-Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh.

Scotching rumours of his death, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has posted a video titled "Tiger Zinda Hai!!" on Twitter.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Scotching rumours of his death, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has posted a video titled "Tiger Zinda Hai!!" on Twitter, saying he is awaiting surgery in a Singapore hospital and would be back soon. He said though many of his "well wishers" want him dead, he is alive, awaiting surgery.

As compared to past medical issues, the present problem is nothing, he said in the video shot from his hospital bed. He said once the procedure is over, he hopes to return to India at the earliest.

There were rumours on some social media platforms on Monday that Singh was dead.

