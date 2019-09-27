Award for Good Samaritans Who Help Tourists from Next Year, Says Tourism Minister
Prahlad Patel said that from next year there will be a new tourism award for people who have rendered support to tourists like returning their baggage or helped in life threatening situations.
File photo of Union Minister Prahlad Patel.
New Delhi: The government will award good samaritans who help tourists caught in difficult situations as part of its National Tourism Awards, Minister Prahlad Patel said on Friday.
Speaking at a press conference after the National Tourism Awards were announced, he said this special category award will begin from next year.
"From next year onwards there will be a new category in Tourism awards for persons who have rendered special assistance or support to tourists like saving life of a tourist, returning their baggage or helped in life threatening situations," said Patel.
He also said that the online training academy of UN's World Tourism Organization (WTO) which has tourism-related courses will now be available in Hindi also on their academy portal.
"This will benefit millions of persons engaged in tourism in India to access world class courses," he said. A total of 76 awards were given under various categories this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Turns Messenger in Housefull 4 Trailer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mixes Sacred Games with Kick
- Happy Birthday, Google! Thank you for the 'Easter Eggs' that are Now the Coolest Party Tricks
- Bard of Blood Review: Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala's Effective Espionage Drama
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
- OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: All The Changes You Need to Know About