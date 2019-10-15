Take the pledge to vote

Awareness Drive in Goa's Ponda in Wake of Rising Cases of Dengue

Earlier, the deputy collector held a joint meeting in Ponda, along with health officials from all the PHCs of the taluka to take stock of the situation. The team identified around 12 high-risk areas in the area.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 15, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Awareness Drive in Goa's Ponda in Wake of Rising Cases of Dengue
A worker sprays insecticide for mosquitos at at a park. (Image: Reuters)

Following a rise in the mosquito-borne diseases in Goa’s Ponda, the Primary Health Centre recently organised a special awareness programme on handling the dengue cases effectively for doctors and other medical professionals. These medical professionals hailed from various hospitals and health centres at Sub District Hospital Ponda.

Thirty-six cases of dengue fever were reported in Goa's Ponda taluka in the past week. While Ponda and Shiroda saw seven cases each, the highest number of positive dengue cases was reported in Marcaim. The place saw 12 cases of dengue being reported. On the other hand, Usgao reported 9 suspected cases of dengue, while Betki has just one, The NavHind Times had earlier reported.

Senior physician Dr Addie Gomes was present as the main speaker for the programme, which was attended by over 100 medical professionals across the taluka.

Dr Gomes urged medical professionals to be alert about the dengue cases and its symptoms. Detecting dengue at the early stage is extremely crucial, he said. Furthermore, the event saw discussion on how to detech dengue cases, its monitoring, treatment, follow-up and the diseases that are linked with dengue.

Ponda PHC in-charge Dr Smita Parsekar too spoke on the prevention of dengue.

Earlier, deputy collector Kedar Naik held a joint meeting in Ponda, along with health officials from all the PHCs of the taluka to take stock of the situation. The team identified around 12 high-risk areas in the area.

According to the meeting, the high-risk areas will be monitored by health officials for dengue.

Furthermore, a suspected case of dengue was reported from Bicholim, a city and a municipal council in North Goa district. Sources have said that GMC authorities suspect dengue in a schoolgirl from Mulgao, Bicholim and according to Bicholim community health centre (CHC) health officer Dr. Medha Salkar, they received an e-mail from GMC informing them of case and the possibility of the school girl having contracted the mosquito-borne disease.

