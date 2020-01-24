Take the pledge to vote

Awareness Drive Launched in Birbhum Against Rumour-mongering Over NRC

The campaign is being carried out by panchayat representatives through public address systems, door-to-door visits and distribution of pamphlets.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
Awareness Drive Launched in Birbhum Against Rumour-mongering Over NRC
Image for representation. (PTI)

Suri West Bengal: The Birbhum district administration has launched an awareness campaign, asking people not to pay heed to rumours, after digital workers faced the ire of villagers on the suspicion that they were collecting data for the proposed nationwide NRC.

The campaign is being carried out by panchayat representatives through public address systems, door-to-door visits and distribution of pamphlets, officials said.

A mob had gathered at the house of two women engaged in 'Internet Saathi', a digital literacy programme, at Amba in Margram area of the district on Thursday.

However, a police team rushed to the area and prevented the mob from attacking the house.

The incident took place a day after the house of 20-year-old Chumki Khatun was set on fire by a mob at Gourbazar village in Mallarpur station area on Wednesday.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the Gourbazar incident on Thursday. Khatun had been working for an NGO on contract. In partnership with an online firm, the NGO was training rural women to use smartphones effectively and the woman collected general data, as part of the training.

However, police denied that the Gourbazar incident was linked to the NRC.

